



Karin Dreijer has proven over the years to be among the more challenging artists of this generation, both in The Knife and their solo act Fever Ray. The release of the “Carbon Dioxide” single marks the latest indciation of their upcoming Radical Romantics record, in which Fever Ray confronts the “myth” of love; co-produced by Vessel, the song is an amalgam of disparate references – from Henry Mancini to Anne Morror Lindberg to Corinthians in the Bible – to “describe the feeling of falling in love,” the title offering what Dreijer explains as “a neat chemical expression of the essential compassion that the conditions for life on our planet depend. Compassion and joy, happiness guarded from sentimentality by the absurd and the grotesque, the extra-everything of unconstrained Nature.”







A visualizer for “Carbon Dioxide” created by longtime collaborator Martin Falck is now available to view, with the single also available to stream/preview. This marks the second single from the forthcoming album, following the reveal of the opening track, “What They Call Us,” on October 5. Radical Romantics marks Fever Ray’s first studio album since 2017’s highly acclaimed Plunge, which was later accompanied in 2019 by Plunge Remix; Dreijer began writing the album upon completion of the last Fever Ray tour in 2018, with brother and The Knife band mate Olof Dreijer joining in mid-2020 to co-write and co-produce what became the first single. As such, “What They Call Us” was the first new material the siblings had created together since The Knife’s dissolution in 2014. Other guests on the new album include Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Aasthma’s Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik, Johannes Berglund of Whitehorse Productions, and Portuguese producer/DJ Nídia. Due to arrive on March 10, 2023 via Mute Records and the artist’s own Rabid Records imprint, Radical Romantics can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and the Mute webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









