



Federal Prisoner, the independent imprint founded by artists Jesse Draxler and Greg Puciato, has announced the release of the full-length debut from Trace Amount, titled Anti Body Language. As the solo project of producer and visual artist Brandon Gallagher, Trace Amount has garnered acclaim since its foundation in 2019 for blending elements of industrial, hip-hop, and experimental pop; “It seems like an insane combination,” Gallagher notes, citing diverse influences as Skinny Puppy, Nitzer Ebb, Eartheater, M.I.A., and Ghostemane, creating a sound that the artist describes as “limitless as to where you can go with songwriting.” From the album, the music video for “Anxious Awakenings” made its premiere today, February 15, via Revolver .







“I began working on Anti Body Language in early 2021,” Gallagher further comments, “and by the end of March, I had the record fleshed out instrumentally and most of the lyrics were written.” Drawing from his surroundings in Brooklyn and New York City, Anti Body Language presents the dark and paranoid sound of urban technological decay, although traces of light do make themselves known on the album in the form of sanguine saxophones and a guest appearance by industrial/electro-pop artist KANGA.

Co-produced by Fade Kainer (Statiqbloom), mixed by Ben Greenberg (Uniform), and mastered by Kris Lapke (Alberich), with cover artwork by Jesse Draxler, Anti Body Language is due for release via Federal Prisoner on April 15, with pre-orders for the album in CD, vinyl formats – the smoke edition limited to 250 copies, and the black swirl edition limited to 150 copies. In addition, Trace Amount will be performing at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn on March 7 with Thou and Uniform, with tickets and additional information available via SongKick.com.

