



In October of 2020, acclaimed musician/vocalist Greg Puciato unveiled his much-anticipated solo debut, titled Child Soldier: Creator of God. He then followed up with a livestream event, showcasing not only a full performance of the album, but several new recordings, which would then be released as the Fuck Content companion soundtrack. Now, Federal Prisoner is commemorating the one-year anniversary of these releases in vinyl form; marking the first time the two albums will be available since the initial pressing sold-out, Child Soldier and Fuck Content will each be presented as two-LP packages limited to 500 hand-numbered copies, with the studio release pressed in metallic swirl, while the soundtrack is in clear vinyl. As well, the new vinyl edition of Fuck Content features a new minimalist gatefold layout designed by Jesse Draxler. Both hand-numbered albums are available for pre-order via the Federal Prisoner webstore, with plans for an additional unique run of 500 variants to appear in the Spring for both North American and European retail. Child Soldier and Fuck Content also remain digitally available on Bandcamp.











In addition to the vinyl reissues, Federal Prisoner has also released the original livestream event to view for free and unedited on YouTube. Originally released on December 11, 2020, the event was a marriage of live performance, studio footage, and visual art conceived by Puciato and Draxler, and co-directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera. The live performance saw Puciato joined by Nick Rowe on guitar and backup vocals, bassist Jeff Geisser, and drummer Chris Hornbrook, with the latter also contributing to the four additional studio tracks.





Greg Puciato

Bandcamp

Jesse Draxler

Twitter, Bandcamp

Federal Prisoner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)