



Up until now, the Federal Prisoner imprint has primarily focused on releases helmed by its founders Greg Puciato and Jesser Draxler, but with the forthcoming Follow a Song From the Sky, the label enters a new phase of creative output. The latest album from Chicago musician Luca Cimarusti under his Annihilus moniker, the album represents the artist’s drive toward breaking down the parameters of the black metal genre, maintaining the harsh and bleak atmosphere with a rawer and more earnest and emotional core; with the tolls of the 2020 – including the COVID-19 lockdowns and the loss of a close friend – helping to imbue “an even greater urgency and gravity,” Cimarusti also draws inspiration not from classical works of literature like Tolkien and Lovecraft (as many in the black metal genre and its variatns tend to do), but rather citing the fictional struggles depicted in the works of Frank Herbert and more modern comic book franchises as a vehicle to explore those in real life.







From Follow a Song From the Sky, the track “Draw the Beast” made its premiere on Revolver Magazine on June 15 and is available to preview stream; with Ryan Wichmann of Chicago grindcore band Sick/Tired appearing as a guest vocalist, and synth drones provided by electronic composer Brett Naucke, Cimarusti comments that the lyrics were based on the 1991 Weapon-X comic series. Other guests on the album include guitarists Trevor de Brauw and Dan Binaei, and vocalist Brian Case. Due for release on August 13 in digital and vinyl formats, Follow a Song From the Sky can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp and the Federal Prisoner webstore – the vinyl edition will appear in two variants, with the black smoke version limited to 250 copies, and the orange crush limiited to 100.







Formed in 2019 by Cimarusti, Annihilus began with a demo tape and two cassette EPs, all compiled into the MMXIX album before the release of Ghanima in September of 2020 via American Decline Records. Draxler states that he’d listened to this album extensively through the winter and began communicating with the artist via Instagram; he comments, “When he told me he was working on an album that he’d like for us to consider, my interest was piqued because I knew it would be the kind of fresh and understatedly genre-subversive material we could get behind.” As such, Draxler also created the artwork and design for Follow a Song From the Sky, the album dedicated to the memory of Cimarusti’s friend Alejandro José Morales-Aponte.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)