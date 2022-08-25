



As the band’s sound has vacillated through the darker modes of gothic, doom, industrial, and black metal, FEBRVVM has today released Cross Over and Turn, a collection of cover songs recorded by the Providence, RI band over several years. Just as the group’s own sound has shifted through genres, so too do the covers as the band presents a mixed bag of songs and styles; among them are songs by The Cure, The Sisters of Mercy, Leonard Cohen, Low, Tweaker with Will Oldham, U2, and more. Two of the tracks had been previously released, presented on this album in a remixed form, most especially and radically so with Deftones’ “Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away).” Similarly, though originally by Those Poor Bastards, FEBRVVM took greater inspiration from Hank Williams III’s rendition of “Pills I Took.” Cross Over and Turn: Cover Versions is available as a free download on Bandcamp, while FEBRVVM toils away on a new album of original material to follow up on 2021’s Breaking the Broken, expected to be released by the end of 2022.





FEBRVVM

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)