



Julian Beeston has been concentrating on his Featured project over the past few years, showcasing not only his formidable skills as a composer and producer, but also championing the diversity and power of female voices in the scene. The latest example of this will be “Medusa,” which sees him teaming up with Lucia Cifarelli (KMFDM, KGC, Drill); written by Beeston and Cifarelli, the song will be included on the forthcoming Featured full-length album, All Mouth and No Trousers, and will be accompanied by a music video utilizing facial capture technology integrated with the Unreal engine. Joining the pair on the instrumental side of “Medusa” will be guitarist Steve White (KMFDM, PIG) and bassist Dean Garcia (Curve, SPC_ECO, KGC), while the single will include remixes by Blush Response, INHALT, Marc Heal (Cubanate), Mark Pistel (Consolidated), Metroglow, and Giuseppe Morena. “Medusa” will be released on all platforms on July 28, with the All Mouth and No Trousers album to arrive later in September – the album will feature additional collaborations with Cifarelli, Mari Kattman, BARA HARI, Rose Berlin, Mia FluxXx, Lis van den Akker, and more.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)