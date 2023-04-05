



As the cybermetal act continues on the last month of the Rise of the Machines tour, Fear Factory has released the official lyric video for “New Messiah” off the forthcoming Re-Industrialized album, originally recorded for The Industrialist album in 2012. The track offers a taste of the new revision of the band’s eighth studio album, remixed by longtime associate Greg Reely and featuring in place of programmed drums the live drumming of current member Mike Heller; in addition to the live drums, Re-Industrialized will feature new artwork and six bonus tracks – remixes by Rhys Fulber and Blush Response, two new tracks, and the cover of Pitch Shifter’s “Landfill” that appeared on certain editions of the original release. The album is expected to be released on June 23 via Nuclear Blast Records, along with a reissue of the preceding 2010 album Mechanize, which will feature re-recorded versions of three tracks from the Concrete demo album, originally recorded in 1991 and released in 2002; two of the three tracks were later revised for the band’s 1992 debut Soul of a New Machine. Both Re-Industrialized and the reissue of Mechanize will be available in digital, CD, and double vinyl editions,







ReGen Magazine will soon be featuring an article and extensive photo gallery from the Baltimore show at Soundstage from the Rise of the Machines tour, featuring Fear Factory, Static-X, DOPE, Society 1, and Mushroomhead. The tour marks the debut of new vocalist Milo Silvestro, with original founding member Burton C. Bell having departed from the band in late 2020, shortly before the release of Aggression Continuum in 2021.

