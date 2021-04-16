



Almost six years since the release of the influential industrial/metal band’s last album, Fear Factory has unveiled the new single “Disruptor.” As the first taste of the upcoming Aggression Continuum, the song marks both an end and a new beginning for the group, one of the last to feature original vocalist Burton C. Bell, who had announced his departure from Fear Factory in late September 2020. The announcement had come after a long series of legal battles with past members of the band, as well as a breakdown within the ranks of Bell and guitarist Dino Cazares, who is continuing Fear Factory while Bell focuses on Ascension of the Watchers and other projects. The band’s lineup now sees Cazares joined by bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, MINISTRY) and drummer Mike Heller (Malignancy, System Divide), and is currently searching for a new vocalist; Once Human bassist Damien Rainaud is listed as a contributor to “Disruptor,” which was released on April 15 via Nuclear Blast and made its premiere on SiriusXM’s Liquid Metal. Aggression Continuum is currently scheduled for release on June 18; long rumored to be titled Monolith, the album retains Bell’s vocal recordings from 2016-2017, while Cazares has maintained an active presence on social media revealing riffs and snippets of recordings from the album.









Fear Factory

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Nuclear Blast

Website (Europe), Website (USA), Facebook (Europe), Facebook (USA), Twitter (Europe), Twitter (USA), YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)