



Even after more than three decades, Fear Factory remains a singular musical force, continuing to bridge the divides between extreme metal and underground industrial; the band’s early remix releases of the Fear is the Mindkiller EP and Remanufacture were – and to an extent, still are – rarities for the metal scene, helping to solidy the group as the preeminent ambassadors of cybermetal. Now, with Fear Factory in a state of transition, the band has announced Recoded (Adapt or Die) as the full-length remix companion to 2021’s Aggression Continuum, with a release date of October 28 – two days before Fear Factory’s 32nd anniversary – via Nuclear Blast Records. Although, the band has released remixes through singles and bonus tracks over the years, Recoded marks the first fully dedicated remix album in 25 years, following 1997’s Remanufacture, with plans for the first single to be released on September 2. Produced by Fear Factory guitarist and sole remaining original member Dino Cazares, and mastered by Damien Rainaud, the album will feature renditions of tracks from Aggression Continuum created by drum & bass artist Zardonic, electro/industrial act Blush_Response, and longtime friend and musical associate Rhys Fulber; two additional remixes by Fulber and synthwave act Turboslash will be featured as bonus tracks on a limited vinyl edition. Pre-orders for Recoded (Adapt or Die) in CD and vinyl formats will be forthcoming.

Released on June 18, 2021, Aggression Continuum was Fear Factory’s tenth studio album; following a long and troubling development, the record marked the end of founding vocalist Burton C. Bell’s tenure with the band, with the band currently consisting of Cazares, bassist Tony Campos, and drummer Mike Heller. In the months since Bell’s departure, fans have been speculating as to who will be filling the role of lead vocalist for Fear Factory as Cazares has taken care not to reveal details until they are finalized, with the new member to be introduced through new songs. Additionally, Fear Factory plans to release new Re-Industrialized edition of 2012’s The Industrialist, with the original album’s programmed percussion replaced by newly recorded live drums by Heller; bonus tracks will also be included on Re-Industrialized, with release details to be announced soon.

