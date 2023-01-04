



Over two years since the Swedish duo sang a Lullaby For Helsinki, Fatal Casualties have revealed the first taste of a new album in the form of a lyric video for “I Keep Falling.” The new single sees the band collaborating with the eminent Stephen Mallinder, best known as the co-founder of pioneering experimental group Cabaret Voltaire; set to black & white visuals of traversing a cold city highway at night, the video matches the song’s distorted EBM pulse. “I Keep Falling” made its premiere on New Years Eve, and will be featured on Fatal Casualties’ forthcoming Guest album, which will include additional collaborative appearances; further details will be made available in the coming weeks. Stephen Mallinder most recently released his tick tick tick album on July 15, 2022 via Dais Records, earning considerable acclaim.





Fatal Casualties

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Stephen Mallinder

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)