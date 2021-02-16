



Following 15 years after the Canadian electro/industrial act’s last release, Amphibious Assault has unveiled a new album, titled Simulacrima. Building on the project’s blend of electro, punk, industrial, and even synthpop, Fallon Bowman addresses themes of artificial intelligence and female empowerment on the record’s nine tracks, performing and producing the album herself with Mariana Hutten responsible for the mix and master, as well as additional drums. Released on February 12, Simulacrima is now available to purchase digitally on Bandcamp and all streaming services, with a physical edition expected to appear at a later date, while corresponding music videos are scheduled to appear in the summer; as well, Bowman is planning to take Amphibious Assault on a tour of North America in 2022/2023.







Formerly the guitarist for the highly acclaimed all-female metal band Kittie, Bowman founded Amphibious Assault in 2002; the District Six debut appeared in 2003, followed by 2006’s On Better Days and Sin-Eating. Bowman also contributed to Pigface’s Easy Listening… album in 2003, joining the band onstage in Chicago for the 25th Anniversary event in November 2016, and on the Toronto date of the band’s November 2019 tour. She’s also released the 2011 album Human Conditional under her own name.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)