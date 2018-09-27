Fact Pattern unveils first music video from upcoming full-length debut





Los Angeles doom/industrial trio Fact Pattern has unveiled the new single and music video for “My Guard Down” from the band’s upcoming full-length debut album. Drawing upon the band’s earlier influences from the industrial sounds of the ’80s and ’90s and exploring modern concepts of psychological fear, “My Guard Down” showcases the band’s vicious technological sound with a distorted video directed by front man Ian Flux and editor Alex Schultz.







Originally formed by Flux as a studio project in 2012, Fact Pattern now includes drummer Raanen Bozzio and bassist/backing vocalist Jack Lowd; the band has since performed as live support for Old Iron and Author & Punisher, releasing the Structures EP in April of 2017. The forthcoming full-length debut is due for release in January of 2019, produced and mixed by Flux and mastered by Kelly Lee McCartney. “My Guard Down” is now available to purchase via Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)