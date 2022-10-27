



Fact Pattern has revealed a new music video for the track “Retail Therapy,” marking the industrial/metal act’s third and final offering from last year’s From Where You’re Hiding EP. As the title suggests, the song addresses the incessant needs of a consumerist and materialist society to indulge in quick fixes and superfluousness, with the band warning, “The delusion may initially satisfy our cravings, but eventually the false exterior deteriorates.” As such, the video – conceived, edited, and directed by Fact Pattern front man Ian Flux – presents a frenetic, glitch-laden, and satirical depiction of a hyperstimulated “Impulse Shopping Network,” and its deleterious effects on the human psyche; along with Flux, the video features appearances by band mate Jack Lowd, Samantha Franco (BARA HARI), Travis “Svart” Bacon (Contracult), and artist/dancer/model Izzy Sophia.







From Where You’re Hiding was released on November 21, 2021 via Re:Mission Entertainment, and is available now in digital and limited edition CD digipak formats on Bandcamp; the Re:Mission release features remixes by fellow industrial/metal rabble rousers Black Magnet and Dread Risks as bonus tracks, while the standard five-track edition is available as a name-your-price item on Fact Pattern’s Bandcamp. Additionally, July 22 saw the release of Blak Emoji’s remix of “Retail Therapy.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)