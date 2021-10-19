



Continuing to pursue their own brand of industrialized doom and machine-driven metal, L.A.’s Fact Pattern has allied itself with Re:Mission Entertainment for the release of From Where You’re Hiding. The EP features five tracks written and performed by the trio of Ian Flux, Jack Lowd, and Corey Hirsch, produced and mixed by Flux at his Monican Audio studio; among the five new tracks is “Generating Keys,” which was released initially as a standalone single in October of 2020, while “Appendage” is available to preview stream. From Where You’re Hiding follows up on Fact Pattern’s 2019 Fallen Language album, as well as the Possession Therapy split EP with Dread Risks released this past February; the EP will be released on November 12 in digital and limited edition CD digipak, with the CD edition containing as bonus tracks remixes by fellow industrial/metal upstarts Black Magnet and Dread Risks.













Fact Pattern

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Re:Mission Entertainment

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)