



With the release of the band’s full-length debut album earlier this month, Los Angeles industrial/doom act Fact Pattern now unveils the third music video single from Fallen Language. As with the previous two videos, “Pleasure and Rust” was directed and edited by the band’s own Ian Flux, utilizing footaage shot by the band, fans, and friends during Fact Pattern’s 2019 Southwest tour. “Pleasure and Rust” follows the singles “A Form to Be” and “My Guard Down,” both released in fall/winter of 2018; Fallen Language was released on May 10 via Black Voodoo Records in CD, digital, and vinyl formats.











Fact Pattern will be performing at the El Cid on Sunset in Los Angeles as the support act for I:Scintilla and IRIS, hosted by Das Bunker on June 29; aditional information can be found on the Facebook event page, with tickets available via SeeTickets. Most recently, the band has shared the stage with GosT and Perturbator on their North American tour, as well as took part in the Shadows+Rhythm event with the likes of Adoration Destroyed and Mr.Kitty.

Fact Pattern

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Black Voodoo Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)