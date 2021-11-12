



With today marking the release of the Los Angeles industrial/metal trio’s latest EP, Fact Pattern has revealed a new music video for the track “Appendage.” Drawing inspiration from the 2010 Canadian sci-fi/horror feature Beyond the Black Rainbow, the video solidifies the band’s strongly nightmarish visual aesthetic to complement the song’s lyrical themes of releasing oneself from toxic and abusive relationships; as such, the characters portrayed by bassist Jack Lowd and BARA HARI’s Samantha Franco depict a psychological conflict, drenched in cool hues and spasmolytic lighting. Directed, conceived, and edited by Ian Flux, “Appendage” marks the second video from the new EP after 2020’s “Generating Keys.”







Released today, November 12, and available in digital and limited edition CD digipak, the From Where You’re Hiding EP follows up on Fact Pattern’s 2019 Fallen Language record and marks the band’s first official release with Re:Mission Entertainment; the CD edition contains remixes by fellow industrial/metal acts Black Magnet and Dread Risks as bonus tracks. On October 29, the band independently released the True Crime EP to celebrate Halloween, featuring Fact Pattern’s renditions of the theme songs for the Unsolved Mysteries and Forensic Files television programs.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)