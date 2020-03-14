



Almost a year since the release of the band’s Fallen Language full-length debut, and the Los Angeles industrial/doom act Fact Pattern is still going strong with the release of the fourth music video from the album. Directed and edited by Tommy Bourbier of Mnemonic Video Lab and complete with a strobe warning, the video for the album’s opening track “Under the Knife” addresses the use of animals in medical research in the tradition of Skinny Puppy; however, in the conception of Fact Pattern’s front man and guitarist Ian Flux, the video proposes that instead of animals, the scientific community should consider using human subjects, specifically “those among us who have committed the worst atrocities against their fellow humans.”







Fallen Language was released on May 10, 2019 via Black Voodoo Records, and is available in digital, CD digipak, and vinyl formats, including a 12-inch edition limited to 250 copies; the album is available to purchase via Bandcamp. Previous singles from the album include “Pleasure and Rust,” “A Form to Be,” and “My Guard Down.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)