



Two of the underground industrial/metal scene’s burgeoning talents have joined forced on a new split EP, intended to be the first in an ongoing series throughout 2021. Los Angeles’ Fact Pattern and Dread Risks from Austin, TX will be releasing Possession Therapy, comprised of four tracks – two from each band – that emphasize the groups’ skills in both songwriting and storytelling, “Rooted in discomfort, moody disgust, and aggression.” Mastered by Brent Vallefuoco at Hear No Evil Studio, Possession Therapy is due for release on February 26 via Black Mold Records, with each band offering the EP – complete with a preview stream of one of their own tracks – on their respective Bandcamp pages; adding to the proceedings is fellow L.A. dark electro artist BARA HARI as she lends her talents to Dread Risks’ “Vacancy.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)