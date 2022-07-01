



Fact Pattern has been emerging over the past few years as one of the prime examples of where the latest generation of musicians are decimating the boundaries between metal and industrial, with the November release of From Where You’re Hiding being the Los Angeles band’s most recent studio effort. From that album comes “Visitor Detection,” the opening track and second single, whose video marks one of the group’s most elaborate presentations; conceptualized and created by vocalist/guitarist Ian Flux with assistance from Samantha Franco, the song and video “takes aim at digital gatekeepers and the technology used to exploit people by constantly surveilling their activities on a daily basis.”







From Where You’re Hiding was released on November 12, 2021 via Re:Mission Entertainment, and is currently available digitally and in a limited edition CD digipak. Produced and mixed by Flux and mastered by Brent Vallefuoco, the EP follows up on the band’s 2019 full-length Fallen Language and the 2021 Possession Therapy split EP with fellow industrial/metal luminaries Dread Risks. The CD edition of From Where You’re Hiding includes two bonus tracks – a remix of “Appendage” by Dread Risks and Black Magnet’s remix of “Generating Keys,” both of which are also available as individual digital singles.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)