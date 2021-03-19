



Following a full week after the release of the “Vacancy Architect” video by Dread Risks, L.A. industrial/metal act Fact Pattern has unveiled the video for the track “Clinically Proven,” taken from the Possession Therapy split-EP. Referred to by the band as “an enraged exhale in the aftermath of every trial and tribulation that 2020 had to offer,” the song is a sardonic stab at the current state of marketing and manipulation prevalent in society today; as the titular term has no basis in scientific proof, Fact Pattern takes a harsh stance against toxic capitalism, the group proclaiming that “Our aim is to shine a flood light upon the anti-intellectualism and ignorance of science plaguing our society.”







Featuring visuals by Collab Studio and conceived and edited by Ian Flux, “Clinically Proven” is one of two tracks written and performed by Fact Pattern on the Possession Therapy EP. Released on February 26 and mastered by Brent Vallefuoco at Hear No Evil Studio, the EP is now available to purchase via both Fact Pattern’s and Dread Risks’ Bandcamp pages.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)