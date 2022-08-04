



August 2 saw the release of “Drown My Friend,” the latest single from Toronto-based electro/industrial and grunge/goth act Eye Steal. Written by the duo of Remi Monroe and Rani Blood, the song revolves around themes of “the flimsy bond between friends, imminent betrayal, and the awareness that little if anything has any meaning upon death.” The single comes from Eye Steal’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2020’s No Hope No Future EP, which the band plans to release in October; the album is the pair’s second full-length effort after Burning Out, originally released in 2017 via Negative Gain Productions, and re-released by Eye Steal in March of 2021. In addition, the band is slated to headline the Montreal GothFest on August 27; subsequently, Eye Steal will be opening for Aesthetic Perfection in October.





Eye Steal

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)