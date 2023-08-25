



Nefarious Industries has announced the release of Rancor:Succor, the latest album from experimental drone artist ChiaraOscuro – a.k.a. Chiara Viscomi. The album stemmed from a series of live rehearsals following her first EP, recorded in The TANK – a seven-story steel water tank in rural Colorado that has been converted into a recording studio; “It’s not just a space,” the artist explains, calling The TANK an instrument that provides exceptional reverb and unique variances in pitch due to the curve in the floor created by the shale in the earth below. Furthermore, the music relies heavily on Viscomi’s vocals, shaping them to suit the improvisational nature of her songwriting, and utilizing The TANK to enhance the raw sound of her voice, as well as her vintage accordion outfitted with a pickup and various guitar pedals. Mastered by Heba Kadry, and produced by ChiaraOscuro with Marta Salogni, both of which known for their work with Nyx Electronic Drone Choir and Holly Herndon, Rancor:Succor also features production contributions from Skot Brown and Daniel Knowles, with the album to be released on September 29 via Nefarious Industries digitally and as a limited edition box set; pre-orders are available now.





