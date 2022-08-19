



Since the foundation of his Exferno project in 2016, Stockholm EBM artist Staffan Vilcans has been steadily releasing a stream of singles showcasing his classic EBM and proto-techno stylings, with today’s release of “Maskindisk” being the latest. From his disaffected vocals to the flippant whimsy of the samples, underscored by a steely and guttural bass synth, the track is quite simply “about running out of dishwasher detergent.” Perhaps even more minimalist is the accompanying Glitch edit of the track with its sparser ambience and slightly bitcrushed distortion, while the single is supplemented by a remaster of “Drink Up,” which originally appeared as a digital bonus on the eleventh volume of DSBP’s Futronik Structures compilation series this past May. “Maskindisk” is Exferno’s first release of 2022, following several singles and the Body Failure EP in 2021; of his preference to release individual singles, Vilcans explains that, “In general, I write a track and then release it, so they never accumulate to form a full-length album and very rarely an EP. I have, of course, already started to work on several new tracks, but they will also be released as singles, and some appear on compilations with other artists.” Like all of Exferno’s releases, “Maskindisk” is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.





Exferno

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)