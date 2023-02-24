



Edley ODowd has long established himself as a creative force in modern music, working with the likes of Deborah Harry, Lene Lovich, and perhaps most notably Genesis P-Orridge and Psychic TV. 2022 saw the release of his F(OUR)-WARD solo effort as an ultra-limited cassette on the Flesh Prison/DeathBed Tapes imprint; with the title being a play on words ODowd developed with P-Orridge prior to the latter’s death in 2020, the release marked the artist’s first outing as a solo artist, created as an audiovisual presentation with accompanying videos shot on various locations in Mexico and Colombia in order to craft “A world within our own, in which we can see and hear new and exciting things.” Now, an expanded version of F(OUR)-WARD has been released as a trifold-sleeve CD via 13/Silentes, featuring the original version supplanted by three bonus tracks and additional artwork by ODowd; released in a limited quantity of 300 copies (with 21 remaining at the time of this article), as well as a deluxe embossed and autographed edition limited to 23 copies, the expanded version of F(OUR)-WARD is also available digitally via Bandcamp, as well as the original DeathBed Tapes version.











Mastered by Matthew Samways, F(OUR)-WARD also features guest performances by Armand Egidi on piano, Phililp Cope on Theremin, and guitarist Chris Cruz. Most recently, ODowd and Cruz had founded Scorpion Tea with bassis Fern Puma and vocalist/lyricist Anthony Diaz, with the band’s debut album soon to be released via GIVE/TAKE.













Edley ODowd

13/Silentes

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)