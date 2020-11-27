



With a new album on the way, Estonian industrial/goth act Evestus has today unveiled a new standalone single titled “Happy Being Dead.” Despite its morose title, front man and founder Ott Evestus proclaims it to be simply another example of his dark humor, with the song written as an affirmation of life, “pointing out the fact that we should live more, care less, and not drown ourselves in other people’s lives and petty things,” specifically pointing at the ill effects of social media; the artist relates, “The idea for this song came to me when someone said, ‘if you’re not online, you might as well be dead.’ And I realized that sometimes, I’d rather be dead than whoring on social media.” With the lyrics completely improvised and recorded in a single take, “Happy Being Dead” is also a personal song for Evestus as he had spent a week in a coma with bacterial meningitis during Christmas 2019, the following period of learning to function normally again during the beginning of 2020 leaving an impression on him as he did not seem to recognize his own songs. “You stop guilt-liking your odd relatives’ posts, turn off your phone, and are happy being dead,” he concludes.











An album titled All Goes Black had been planned for release in February, preceded by four video singles, until Evestus and his previous label Syndicol Music parted ways. A new record is currently in the works, to be mastered by Paul Logus, titled Monster I’ve Become; it is unclear if Monster I’ve Become will featured material originally intended for All Goes Black, on which Evestus was also working with producer Ade Fenton. As stated, “Happy Being Dead” will not be featured on the upcoming record. The video for the new single was created by regular artistic collaborator Grete “Stitch” Laus and Ghost Island Productions.

