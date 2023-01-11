



It has been 24 years since Ben Watt and Tracy Thorn released an album, but the electronic music duo of Everything But the Girl has at last announced details for a new album. Written and produced during the Spring and Summer of 2021 with engineer Bruno Ellingham, Fuse sees the pair hearkening back to the soulful electro-pop sound of their mid ’90s output, but infused with what Thorn describes as “a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention.” She goes on to state that “there was both a friction and a natural spark in the studio when we began,” with the initial sessions originally created amid the isolation of the pandemic lockdowns under the name of TREN (Tracey and Ben), with Watt then explaining that through instinct and the natural dynamic shared between them, “It just became Everything But the Girl on its own.” Fuse marks the first album from Everything But the Girl since 1999’s Temperamental, due for release on April 21 via Buzzin’ Fly Records, and available to pre-order now. The album’s first single, “Nothing Left to Lose,” along with an accompanying video directed by Charlie Di Placido (kojey Radical, Jungle) made its premiere today, January 10, and is now available on all major streaming services.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)