Everpresent teases new album with single and music video





Everpresent, the synthpop/electro project of Matthew Cahoon, has released a new single, titled “Dreamstate,” with a corresponding music video. Featuring a guest performance from theatre/jazz vocalist Katelyn Isaacson, “Dreamstate” marks the first taste of the upcoming full-length album from Everpresent, Parallax, due for release in Fall of 2017 via TableTop Records. Included with the single will be a We Are the Stars remix of the track. The Dreamstate single, which follows 2016’s Kahlina Reconstructions EP and Cahoon’s Soloelektronika EP, is the first new material from Everpresent since 2015’s Omega Point and the Halloween 2016 remix of “In My Veins,” which also featured Isaacson; the single is now available for purchase via iTunes.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)