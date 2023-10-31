



It has been four years since we’ve heard from dark electro-pop and gothic synthpop act Everpresent, but the band has broken the silence in time for Halloween with today’s release of a new single, “Seduce Me.” Co-produced by Matthew Cahoon with Kris Towne, the song’s roots reach back to before Everpresent began, written by Cahoon with Ethan Matthews of progressive/ambient act Echo Us in 2001; the pair had co-written and produced two EPs after meeting at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, with the new arrangement featuring revised lyrics and contributions from current Everpresent co-vocalist Katie Robineette. Cahoon performed drums, programming, and vocals, while Matthews provided guitar and additional synths, with mastering by Will Shenk.

The accompanying video was shot and edited by Dutch electro/rock producer Kahlina, who also appears alongside Cahoon and Robinette in the video performing guitar. Previously, Kahlina – a.k.a. Cybersiren – had worked with Everpresent in the 2018 video for “Inside,” as well as creating three remixes for the band on her 2016 Kahlina Reconstructions EP. “Seduce Me” is now available via Bandcamp and all major digital outlets, following the 2017 Parallax album.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)