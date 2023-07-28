



From dark electro and industrial/pop artist EVA X comes the new music video for “Control,” coinciding with today’s release of the Control Remixes EP. Released via Distortion Productions and available digitally through Bandcamp, the EP features remixes of “Control” created by label mates Red Lokust and Tragic Impulse, as well as Slighter and Deep Covers; written by Gabrielle Gustafson with Shane Stephenson and Adam Mah, the original version is featured on EVA X’s acclaimed I Dream of a Reality debut, released on September 9, 2022. The corresponding video was directed by Gabrielle with Erik Gustafson, who also shot and edited “Control” at Shoreline Studios in Vancouver. “Control” marks the fourth single from I Dream of a Reality, following “Body Talk,” “Whipping Girl,” and “Machine.” Since the album’s release, EVA X also served as a support act on The American Dream Tour headlined by MOЯIS BLAK and Danny Blu.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)