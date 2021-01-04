



After the 2019 release of her Electrowoman debut EP and A Softer World this past summer, Canadian electro and synthpop act EVA X has released a new music video for the Dance and Destroy mix of “Black Blood.” The track was originally released on the Bound with Love benefit compilation on December 4, with the video captured during the COVID-19 quarantines by Erik Gustafson, transforming a small space into a club environment to mirror the song’s claustrophobic atmosphere and danceable spirit.







Best known fronting his own Adoration Destroyed and steadily building his reputation as a cinematographer and video director, Gustafson had previoulsy directed the vide for the artist’s “Subsume” video, which made its premiere in ReGen last January. The Dance and Destroy mix of “Black Blood” offers the first taste of EVA X’s musical progression, culminting in a full-length album due for release in Fall of 2021. Outside of the Bound with Love compilation, the track will make its premiere on streaming services on January 8.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)