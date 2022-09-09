



Having independently risen steadily through the electro and synthpop underground, Gabrielle Gustafson has at long last released her full-length album as EVA X, titled I Dream of a Reality. The album features eight original tracks written and produced by Gustafson with Shane Stephenson and Adam Mah, including the “Machine,” “Body Talk,” and “Whipping Girl” singles, supplemented by three bonus remixes created by SPANKTHENUN, Nebulae Complex, and Adoration Destroyed, with the latter band’s Erik Gustafson providing guitars on “Tear Down These Walls” for good measure. Mixed by Stephenson and mastered by Eric Oehler, I Dream of a Reality was released today, September 9, via Distortion Productions in digital and CD formats, available now on Bandcamp. The album’s release follows the recent festival appearances at Mechanismus and Terminus, with EVA X also scheduled to appear at Unconvention in New Jersey this November alongside Adoration Destroyed, Stoneburner, Ego Likeness, iVardensphere, NØIR, Compactor, Red Lokust, Null Device, Leæther Strip, and Grendel.





