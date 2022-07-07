



Since the Estonian band’s foundation in 2014, Horror Dance Squad has been gradually pushing many metal fans out of their comfort zone by infusing elements of pop, electro, and punk, as well as lyrics that run counter to metal’s propensity for darker subject matter in favor of a more positive outlook. Such a mix can be heard on the new single, “Ego Death,” the title track from the band’s new EP, mixed by Cody Stewart and co-written with Sander Sadam. “As I get older and take on new responsibilities in life,” states Horror Dance Squad’s Ian Karell, “I recognise the importance of ensuring my actions are not rooted in selfishness,” explaining the song to be about killing or diminishing one’s ego to pursue a more altruistic viewpoint that benefits others around you; co-vocalist Karl Mesipuu further comments that the song is a reflection “nn how we are living our lives and how to act with others to make ourselves better.” The corresponding music video for “Ego Death” was directed by Martin Lauri and features dancer Mila Revenok. Released today, July 7, via Inverse Records, the Ego Death EP is available via all major digital outlets, including Bandcamp; the EP marks the first new material from Horror Dance Squad following the 2020 album No Flag Will Fly Forever.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)