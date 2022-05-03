



From his Designer Carnage album comes the latest single from ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse), with Jamie Blacker giving “One Missed Call” an especially lurid treatment in the form of his eighth narrative music video. Written, produced, directed, and edited by Blacker, the video depicts an actress named Mia McQueen (portrayed by Scarlett Archer) being faced down by an alternate version of herself, a parasitic manifestation of the grief she feels after a miscarriage; gradually, the parasite gains strength and ultimately consumes Mia, resulting in a blackened and hateful shadow of her former self. Assistant director/editor and cinematographer Myles Fearnley’s color grading specifically draws influence from the 2018 psychological horror film Hereditary, while another scene in the video references the infamous “subway scene” from 1981’s Possession.







Featuring vocal samples by Konstantina Buhalis, “One Missed Call” is the second track off Designer Carnage, released on February 14; the video was released concurrently with the One Missed Call EP on April 29 via Negative Gain Productions. Mastered by Stephan Sutor, the EP features remixes of the song by Empirion, Rhys Fulber, and Noire Antidote, as well as a remix of album track “Hyena” by C-LEKKTOR.





