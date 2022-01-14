



Jamie Blacker continues to mine from a seemingly unending wealth of creativity as he has announced the latest album under his moniker of ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse), titled Designer Carnage. As his eleventh full-length studio effort, the album is described as “the luxury product everyone is talking about,” with its 10 tracks presenting what promises to be some of Blacker’s most extravagantly produced material yet; along with the incorporation of acoustic guitar, piano, and harpsichord performed by Frederic Scarfone, Designer Carnage showcases numerous guest vocal performances from the likes of Konstantina Buhalis, Olivia Grenadine Chloe, Tram Anh Nguyen, Pee Wee Pimpin, Hellsea, and BARA HARI. With album tracks “One Missed Call” and “Hyena” available to preview stream, as well as a video for opening track “Laudanum Dance,” Designer Carnage is available to pre-order via Bandcamp, due for release on Valentine’s Day – February 14 – via Negative Gain Productions in digital and CD formats, along with special bundles that include T-shirts and tank tops, pins, stickers, patches, and even a luxury designer bag; also included are the “Esance” packages of ESA branded skin care and cologne products. Designer Carnage follows the 2020 Burial 10 album, with the Eat Their Young / The Scorn EP and the I Detach single released in the interim.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)