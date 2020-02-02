



Following his widely acclaimed 2018 album That Beast, rhythmic industrial artist Jamie Blacker has announced his latest album under the moniker of ESA (Electronic Substance Abuse). Due for release on February 7 via Negative Gain Productions, Burial 10 will be available in digital and CD formats, presented in a luxurious eight-panel digipak, “the album visualized as it was meant to be; one for the collectors.” As part of this visual presentation, a music video for the title track premiered on January 29 via Magnetic Magazine ; inspired by such ’70s U.K. horror movies as The Wicker Man and Midsommar, the video was written, produced, and directed by Blacker. The artist comments, “At the core, the video is about self-sabotage. I find it a weird concept that sometimes we want to destroy things that give us peace through some sort of inbuilt defense mechanism. The characters in the video are all part of that plan and are part of the person being buried.”







Burial 10 is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, with three preview tracks – “Burial 10,” “I Remember,” and “You Are Safe Here” – available to stream. Appearing on the album are guest vocalists Caitlin Stokes (Corlyx), Jo Hysteria (Massenhysteria), and Lecture.





