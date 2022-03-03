



Dallas darkwave artist Eric Oberto has unveiled a new single titled “Closer Than Ever Before,” along with a music video that sees him collaborating with Erik Gustafson. With Eric and Erik sharing directorial duties, the video depicts a man being forced to confront memories and ghostly entities as he runs from himself – stalked by “Death” and racing against his own mortality; Oberto also took on the role of producer with assistance from Micha Marie Stevens, while Erik Gustafson Cinematography handled post-production and editing, the shoot having taken place in an old building in Dallas. As an experienced actor and horror filmmaker, “Closer Than Ever Before” also features several of Oberto’s colleagues and crewmates, with Gustafson stating that he was given reign to formulate ideas from the song’s lyrics, commenting that “The end result I feel resonates with us all.” The video for “Closer Than Ever Before” is the second collaboration between Oberto and Gustafson, the latter having remixed the “Darkness Never Lies” single under his band moniker of Adoration Destroyed, released this past January, while the original song was released in September of 2021 and marked Oberto’s debut as a solo artist after his tenure in Tungsten Coil.











Written, performed, recorded, and produced by Oberto and mixed and mastered by John Robert Craig, the “Closer Than Ever Before” single was released on March 2 and is available to stream/purchase via Bandcamp. The song will also appear on the soundtrack for the horror feature Malibu Horror Story, which has already been a selection in numerous film festivals throughout 2021, and will be seeing a widespread theatrical release later in 2022. Written and directed by Scott Slone, the movie follows a documentary team of paranormal investigators seeking to solve the disappearance of several teenagers in a sacred Native American cave in the Malibu Mountains.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)