



Following the 2020 release of the influential electro-pop act’s eighteenth studio album, Erasure has announced that the band will embark on a tour of North America in 2022. Beginning on January 14 in Miami, the tour will continue until February 27 in Las Vegas, with Bag Raiders appearing to open each date with a DJ set; the North American leg of The Neon Tour follows the European leg taking place throughout October, which will see the band performing in Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Germany, Denmark, and England. Produced by Live Nation, tickets for the North American tour will be going on sale at 12:00pm local time on Friday, June 25; pre-sales are currently in effect, with a full listing of dates available on Erasure’s website.

Released on August 21, 2020 by Mute Records, The Neon was met with widespread acclaim on the strength of singles like “Nerves of Steel,” “Fallen Angel,” and “Hey Now (Think I Got a Feeling);” it marked the duo’s highest charting record since 1994’s I Say I Say I Say, reaching the number four spot on the U.K. Albums Chart, with plans to release a remix companion on July 30, which will feature remixes by the likes of Kim Ann Foxman, OMD’s Paul Humphreys, Theo Kottis, Brixxtone, Octo Octa, and Erasure’s Andy Bell collaborating with producer Gareth Jones. Pre-orders for The Neon Remixed are available via Bandcamp in digital, CD, and vinyl formats.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)