



Formed in Leipzig, Germany in 2016, electro/industrial trio ¡-PAHL-! has at last announced the release of a long-gestating debut album, titled simply I (the numeral “one”). Following a philosophy of “no compromise in art and sound,” the album’s nine tracks are the culmination of the band’s experimental approach to songwriting and sound design to achieve an epic scope “full of risk and antinomy.” The band consists of an unlikely combination of personalities – a radio presenter, a philosopher, and a neurosurgeon – with Olaf Parusel focusing on composition, Leonardo von Leibnitz writing the lyrics and tackling production duties, and Peter Hardlab providing vocals; additional vocals on the album are provided by Viola Manigk, with I mastered by Neil Pickles in London. Teasing the release of the album were the singles and music videos for “Telos” in September 2021, “Abraham” the following December, and “Dyo” on March 24. I is due for release on March 31 in limited edition CD format, available via the band’s website and Bandcamp.













¡-PAHL-!

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)