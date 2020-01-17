



Hailing from France, Ephemeral Machine makes its debut with the “Artificial Intelligence” single, a vocoder-drenched cinematic electro/rock epic inspired by the likes of Celldweller, Muse, and Soul Extract. Written and produced entirely by Ephemeral Machine, and mixed and mastered by Universe Reload, the track is described by the artist as a blend of heavy riffs with deep strings and synths, with the lyrics “depicting the struggle of a machine to understand human emotions and escape its creators.” Released on January 10 and available via Bandcamp, the single features robotic design by Mykola Holyutyak, hinting at a further development of both audio and visual elements to materialize with a full-length album to appear at the end of 2020.









Ephemeral Machine

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)