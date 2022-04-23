



Ottawa electro/industrial act Encephalon has a new album on the horizon, and Artoffact Records has revealed its title track “Echoes” as the second single. Wrought with orchestral textures and thrusting EBM beats, the song further showcases the band’s exploratory and melodic sound, hot on the heels of the introductory single, “Someone Else’s Dream.” Both tracks are available to preview stream on Bandcamp, with Echoes due for release on June 3 in digital and CD formats; this marks the fourth full-length offering from Encephalon, following 2017’s acclaimed We Only Love You When You’re Dead. In the interim, band members Alison “Alis Alias” Keller and Matt “Ghostorm” Gifford released the Ominus Spiritus debut of their darkly ethereal side project Headless Nameless, also via Artoffact Records.





Encephalon

Artoffact Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)