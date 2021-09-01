



Blending elements of gothic rock and doom metal, Ottawa-based duo Headless Nameless has signed with Artoffact Records for the release of a full-length debut album. With the band featuring Encephalon members Alison “Alis Device” Keller and Matt “Ghostorm” Gifford, Ominus Spiritus is presented as a double-CD deluxe digipak, with the first disc showcasing nine original tracks, and the second disc comprised of alternate versions and remixes; due for release on November 5 and available for pre-order now on Bandcamp, Artoffact promises the album to be “the gothiest double-CD in your collection.” The album track “Ash Palace” can be preview streamed now, while Artoffact also states that “there will be an Encephalon surprise on this record… hold onto your skulls!”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)