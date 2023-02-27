



Following the long-awaited release of his experimental “Et Nos Unum Sumus” track last month, EN ESCH has now been announced as the latest addition to GIVE/TAKE’s artist roster, with a new single to arrive on Friday, March 3. The single is the first taste of the pioneering industrial/rock artist’s fourth full-length solo effort, with the single to also include a remix from dark electro artist and GIVE/TAKE label mate KPT. The aforementioned “Et Nos Unum Sumus” release had been written as a standalone track for the “Kulturprojekte Berlin” sound installation commissioned by the Berlin government, while December had seen EN ESCH release a remastered edition of his 2016 Trash Chic album; additionally, his signing to GIVE/TAKE places him on the same label as his longtime friend and musical compatriot Mona Mur, who had released with the label her highly acclaimed Snake Island album on September 30, 2022, followed on February 17 by the Teen Icon maxi-single, on which Mur covered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Siouxsie and the Banshees’ “Icon.” The pair’s previous collaborative albums – 2009’s 120 Tage – The Fine Art of Beauty and Violence and 2011’s Do With Me What You Want – were also recently reissued via Bandcamp on February 2 and February 24, respectively.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)