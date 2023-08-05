



EN ESCH continues to tease his fans with the promise of a new album as today marks the release of its third single, titled “The Sweetest Aggravation.” Presented in both its original version and the complementary Empathy mix by GIVE/TAKE label maters EbE404, the song sees the artist working once again with Gabriel Lennox (Seraph Sin) and longtime associate and band mate Erica “Lady E” Dilanjian (Slick Idiot, Lords of Acid, Lady E and the Black Light) on a throbbing electronic dance track with tinges of R&B vocal harmonies and additional percussion by Jenny Tingle. In contrast, EbE404 submerge the song in heavily reverberant atmospheres and darkened electronic wisps. The single was released today, August 4, via GIVE/TAKE and is available digitally through Bandcamp.







“The Sweetest Aggravation” follows up on the “I’m So Sick” and “Push” singles, all serving up a preview of the forthcoming album from EN ESCH. His fourth solo effort overall, the album will be the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Trash Chic, which is available in its original form and a 2022 edition remastered in 24bit 48KHz. In an InterView with ReGen Magazine published this past Spring, EN ESCH also expressed his wish to tour for the upcoming album.

EN ESCH

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, Instagram

GIVE/TAKE

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)