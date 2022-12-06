



It has been six years since EN ESCH released his last solo album, though it isn’t as if the man hasn’t been musically active as a member of PIG and having collaborated with the likes of Mona Mur, Blue Eyed Christ, Project .44, and REVillusion. Now, the illustrious German artist presents the launch of his official Bandcamp page, with a new 2022 remastered edition of 2016’s Trash Chic as its headlining release. “I’m marching forward into the future, while celebrating the past,” the musician states, with the album now presented in uncompressed 24bit 48KHz – superior to CD quality “for your discerning ears” – and with alternate cover art, while also offering the original 16bit version from 2016 on CD. Trash Chic was the follow-up to EN ESCH’s 2014 SPÄNK album, and featured guest performances by Katrina and Alison Mack (Honest Marquee), Rob Zilla and Tasha Katrine (More Machine Than Man), Musta Jones (Vanity Beach), Tyler Noble and Gregory Cox (Promonium Jesters), as well as longtime cohorts Günter Schulz (Slick Idiot, KMFDM), Trixie Reiss and Erica “Lady E” Dilanjian (Slick Idiot), Raymond Watts (PIG), and Mona Mur.







In addition, EN ESCH has announced a new standalone single, “Et Nos Unum Sumus,” an original composition created for a sound installation commissioned by the Berlin government – “Kulturprojekte Berlin.” Currently in production, the single will be making its world premiere on December 23, with pre-order details to be announced at a later time. As if that weren’t enough, EN ESCH is working on his fourth solo effort, with its first single scheduled to debut on January 15, 2023. Though still untitled at the time of this article, the album is expected to be ready for release in Spring 2023 and will be the first in the artist’s new HEXALOGY musical line – a concept series of six albums appearing over the next six years, all compiling ideas and lyrics EN ESCH has been working on. “It is amazing and I am excited to present it to you!” The EN ESCH Bandcamp page will also feature T-shirts that will “soon be out-of-stock until further notice.”

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)