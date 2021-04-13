



With 2021 marking 30 years since the band’s formation and 20 years since its dissolution, Norwegian extreme metal act Emperor will be reforming for a special livestream event, A Night of Emperial Wrath 2021. Hosted by Munin Live, the performance marks a shift in the group’s original plans for a celebratory event to accommodate the current restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic; featuring tracks from across the band’s catalog, Emperor will be performing in their hometown of Telemark at the Notodden Theatre on May 23, with tickets now available via the Munin Live website. The trio of founding members Ihsahn (Vegard Sverre Tveitan) and Samoth (Tomas Thormodsæter Haugen) with longtime drummer Trym Torson (Kai Johnny Mosaker) will be joined by a pair of special guests from Emperor’s past – ex-drummer Faust (Bård Guldvik Eithun) and dungeon synth artist Mortiis (Håvard Ellefsen), who had served as Emperor’s original bass player and had co-written lyrics for several tracks on the group’s 1994 debut In the Nightside Eclipse. A Night of Emperial Wrath 2021 follows Ihsahn’s April 4 livestream, also hosted by Munin Live, in which he performed his 2020 EPs Telemark and Pharos in their entirety





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)