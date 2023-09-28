



As an independent entity, Empathy Test has risen considerably through the ranks of British synthpop, earning considerable international acclaim over the course of four albums. Now, the band’s back catalog is being reissued in physical CD and vinyl formats via SPKR Special Services and AMPED distribution; ““We are extremely excited,” states vocalist/songwriter Isaac Howlett, “after nearly 10 years of releasing music as Empathy Test, to have our CDs and vinyl available in music stores around the world, for the first time.” Formed by Howlett and composer/producer Adam Relf in 2014, the band’s output includes the 2017’s Losing Touch and Safe From Harm, 2020’s Monsters, and the 2022 live album Time to Be Alive, all to be available in traditional jewel case CD and standard black vinyl, with colored vinyl pressings also to be released in limited quantities not to be reprinted. All four albums will be released on October 6 in North America and October 20 in Europea, with pre-sales available now.

Furthermore, Empathy Test will be embarking on a tour of North America spanning 30+ dates, from October 7 to November 17; presented by Darker Side of Light, stops on the tour include Tampa, Nashville, Richmond, Toronto, Chicago, Kansas City, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles, , San Diego, Washington, DC, and more. Supporting Empathy Test on the tour will be Dallas-based electro/rock act NITE, who on September 26 released the Be Destroyed album in digital and vinyl formats. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on the band’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)