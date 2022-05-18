



Although her musical output has been rather intermittent since the dissolution of Cocteau Twins in 1997, Elizabeth Fraser is still remembered for her ethereal and enigmatic voice; now, she and partner Damon Reece have revealed a new single for their Sun’s Signature project, titled “Underwater.” Accompanied by a visualizer lyric video, the song follows last month’s release of “Golden Air” and marks Fraser’s first musical output since her “Moses” single in 2009. Both singles will be featured on a forthcoming self-titled EP, due to arrive in physical formats via Partisan Records on June 18 for Record Store Day; the digital edition of the EP will follow in July. “Underwater” can be stream/purchased here.







Although marking Sun’s Signature’s debut, the duo has been crafting the songs on the EP for over 20 years, with some of the compositions dating back to the end of Cocteau Twins, and several appearing in an embryonic form when Fraser and Reece performed as part of the Meltdown Festival in 2012; the pair also provided the soundtrack for The Nightmare World of H.G. Wells miniseries. Throughout her career, Fraser has lent her inimitable voice to the likes of Massive Attack, Oneohtrix Point Never, Jónsi, Sam Lee, Peter Gabriel, Medicine, and appeared on Howard Shore’s scores for The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Reece has served as a member of Echo & the Bunnymen, Spiritualized, Lupine Howl, and has lent his skills to Massive Attack and Goldfrapp.

