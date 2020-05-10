



Although the group’s touring schedule has been unfortunately postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, legendary German industrial band Einstürzende Neubauten powers forward with the release of the long-awaited new album, Alles In Allem. Originally reported to be titled The Year of the Rat for the symbol of ingenuity and versatility according to the Chinese Zodiac, the album marks the first release of new material from the pioneering experimental and industrial band since 2014’s Lament; due for release on May 15 via Potomak, Alles In Allem will be available on CD and vinyl formats, as well as in a deluxe box set that will feature a double-vinyl edition of the album with additional tracks and alternate versions, as well as a booklet with lyrics in German and English, extra CDs, a DVD of the band’s low-fi Phase IV webcasts, and a book of original notes by founder and front man Blixa Bargeld. Alles In Allem can be pre-ordered now on the Neubauten webstore, although the band will adhere to postal and import regulations, which will result in longer delivery times and no shipments to countries outside Europe; the band states that they “apologize for any inconvenience. We hope that things will soon come get back to normal so that we will be able to resume shipping deliveries to you as usual.”











Additionally, the band has begun rescheduling European touring dates for 2021, with several already secured; a full listing of live dates can be found on the band’s website. Unfortunately, no news is available as to whether a new North American tour will be occurring as “The American authorities are not currently processing any visas or customs applications and the borders are closed, with no entry permitted to the U.S.A. No one knows when normality will return and this will become possible again.” The group states further that the decision “weighs incredibly heavily on us, and we put our trust in your understanding and solidarity.”

