



Since 2017, Italian industrial/metal act Aborym has been focused on the Something For Nobody series chronicling unreleased tracks, demos, and other rarities. But now, the band is back in full force with the new studio album, appropriately titled Hostile; recorded between 2018 and 2020 with production by Keith Hillebrandt, the follow-up to SHIFTING.negative presents Aborym taking a much more layered approach to the band’s established sound, strengthening the blend of electronics, extreme metal, and even psychedelic elements. Stating that he loves challenge and experimentation, founder Fabrizio “Fabban” Giannese comments on the eighth album’s creation, “We just tried to play the music we feel, like a therapy; music is a therapeutic path for me and I try to not play music just to please the fans.” He goes on to further describe Hostile as Aboyrm finding its “playfulness” again, with the album marking the first time Aborym wrote and arranged as a consolidated lineup, completed during the COVID-19 quarantines – with Fabban on vocals, piano, programming, and synths, the band now consists of bassist/guitarist Riccardo Greco, drummer Gianluca Catalani, and guitarist Tomas Aurizzi.







The album’s third track, “Horizon Ignited” is now available to preview stream, with Fabban helming the song’s music video; he describes the song’s atheistic themes as an intersection of exegetical and systematic interests, stating that “The ardent wish to finally forget about God: to discard the cherished illusion of God and definitively break away from the images and thoughts.” Mixed and mastered by Andrea Corvo at Synthesis Studio, Hostile will be released on February 12, 2021 in digital and CD digipak formats, with a vinyl version to follow in April; pre-orders for the CD are available on the Dead Seed Productions website, while digital versions can be found on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)