



Since the 2018 release of the Songs From a Dead City collection of the band’s earliest works, Baltimore dark electro act Ego Likeness has been on a streak of celebrating its past, followed up by the January 2020 reissue of the Dragonfly debut album. Now, Steven Archer and Donna Lynch revisit the song “Wolves,” originally featured on the 2004 Water to the Dead album, and reissued in 2017 as a limited edition CD-only single; due for release on June 26 via Metropolis Records, the Wolves digital single features the 2017 reworked version of the track, mixed by Steven Archer and Wade Alin (Christ Analogue). “Wolves” marks the only song in the Ego Likeness catalog to be written solely by Lynch. The single also features a remix of “Aviary” from 2006’s Order of the Reptile, created by Steven Archer under his Stoneburner moniker, as well as two versions of “Darkness” from the 2015 album When the Wolves Return by Inertia and Out Out vs. Stoneburner. Mastered by Erie Loch (Wiccid, Primitive Race), the Wolves digital single is now available for pre-order via Bandcamp, while Ego Likeness’ song “Ghost Sick,” the band’s first new song in five years can be found on the Electronic Saviors 6: Reflection compilation, also available via Bandcamp.





Ego Likeness

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Electronic Saviors

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)